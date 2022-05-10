Iowa Hospital Welcomes 3 Sets Of Twins – In ONE Day
Twinning has taken on a whole new meaning at this Iowa hospital. On Monday, three sets of twins were born between 6:20 a.m. and 6:46 p.m. at UnityPoint Health – Trinity in Bettendorf, a rep for the hospital tells PEOPLE.
“Six babies in 12 hours!” the hospital wrote in a social media post announcing the good news. “Congratulations to all the parents!”
“It was a huge accomplishment for the team,” the rep says, adding that “all babies and parents are happy and healthy.” Afterwards, the new parents got a chance to meet one another — and even hinted that joint birthday parties might be in their future.