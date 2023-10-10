Is This Lady A Genius Or A Scammer?
October 10, 2023 1:14PM CDT
Sascha Jovanovic, rented out part of his home in Los Angeles to Elizabeth Hirschhorn in September 2021. She was supposed to leave in March 2022, but she’s still there. Elizabeth is now demanding $100,000 in order to relocate and Sascha may have no choice but to pay her.
@dailymail An Airbnb tenant has REFUSED to leave an LA guest home after OVERSTAYING by 540 DAYS and living RENT FREE #fyp #squatter #rentfree #losangeles #tenant #eviction #viral ♬ original sound – Daily Mail
More about: