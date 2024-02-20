Is This True Love Or A Dateline Special?

We all want to find our “happily ever after”, but how far would you go to find yours? For Nicole Christine, it was 2,000 miles on an airplane. Nicole lives in North Carolina, but she matched with a man in California. They talked for a week and decided to find out if it was true love, so they both hopped planes and flew to Utah for the weekend. Seems like something you would see on a Dateline Special, but Nicole says it was perfect and they are planning another get-together. Read all about it HERE.