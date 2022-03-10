It Is So Obvious It Is Too Hard To Figure Out

There are times when the things we are looking at are so obvious that it is hard to see what is in front of you. Whether it is a light switch cover that is turned the wrong way or address numbers that are in the wrong order; seeing it is difficult. Thankfully Stephanie Whann showed exactly what it was like for her mom and how hard it was to figure out the plug. Has this happened to you?
@whannmommom She really said that?! Name that thing. 🤦🏼♀️ #fyp #momsoftiktok #foryoupage #lol #momanddaughter #fail #challenge ♬ original sound – Stephanie Whann