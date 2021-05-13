Jack Harlow speaks on Kentucky Club Shooting
Every year the Kentucky Derby takes over Louisville with A-list celebrities and lavish parties. Louisville’s own Jack Harlow is now the focal point of a Derby weekend club shooting. Harlow’s DJ has been accused of shooting and killing a woman during a pre-Derby party. Jack released a statement about the events saying, my heart is broken by the events that occurred over Derby weekend. My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death. Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever.