Jackpot: 2 Tickets Are Powerball Winners In $630 Million Drawing
Two people are waking up as new multi-millionaires today (Thursday).
Two separate tickets hit all the winning numbers in the $630 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday.
Lottery officials say one ticket was sold in Wisconsin; the other at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, California.
The jackpot – which was officially $632.6 million — was the seventh-largest prize in the game’s history.
The two winners will split the jackpot (coming out to about $316 million each give or take a whole bunch of taxes).