James Corden and Gronk join LA Lakers Cheerleading Squad

Nov 20, 2019 @ 4:49pm
Christmas just came early.

Venus Williams, James Corden, and Rob Gronkowski joined the Lakers Girls at the Staples Center for a special performance…yep. They all danced with the Lakers Girls, and the footage is hilarious!

It looks like they at least practiced a little bit, because they’ve got some of the moves down!

You know we’re going to see the behind-the-scenes of this on Corden’s show, but here’s the video that’s got everyone talking!