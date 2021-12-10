Jenn Is Fired From The Kitchen
NEWQUAY, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: (UK OUT) Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is seen at Lusty Glaze beach filming his new BBC One TV show, 'Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars' on June 09, 2021 in Newquay, England.
Lusty Glaze beach was crowned Beach of the Year 2017 and although privately owned the beach is fully open to the public. (Photo by MelMedia/GC Images)
Jenn has admitted that she is the worst cook in America, but she just proved it yesterday and even Gordon Ramsay is wondering how she managed it. It is called “Christmas Crack” and it is an easy way to make toffee at home. The final product is delicious, if made correctly, but that is not what happened to Jenn. Watch the kitchen nightmare unfold below.