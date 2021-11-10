      Weather Alert

Jenn & JDub Wall of Heroes

STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Members of the U.S. Military hold a U.S. Flag on the field before the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ball State Cardinals at Beaver Stadium on September 11, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Jenn & JDub Show wants to highlight Your favorite Veterans.  Submit a photo and tell us about your Veteran below.  Please include the branch of service.

Veterans Photos

Send Jenn & JDub a photo of your fav Veteran.
Name(Required)
Max. file size: 300 MB.
Consent to allow KFRX to post this photo in Veteran Gallery.(Required)
TAGS
Jenn & JDub KFRX Wall of Heroes
Connect With Us Listen To Us On