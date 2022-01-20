John Mayer Creates Hoodie In Bob Saget’s Memory
On Tuesday, the singer shared on Instagram that he had created a sweater to help fundraise for the Scleroderma Research Foundation. “Bob Saget worked tirelessly to raise awareness and money for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause that was so close to his heart,” Mayer explained. “That’s why I asked @deansnuts and @littlepatterns to help design this hoodie to keep both his memory and the enduring fight for a cure alive.”
Last week, following Saget’s death, John Mayer took a trip with comic Jeff Ross to LAX airport to pick up Saget’s car. According to Showbiz 411, though, Mayer did more than that. Sources told the gossip site that Mayer paid for a private plane to fly Saget’s body back from Florida to California last week.
Mayer was among the pallbearers at Saget’s funeral on Friday.