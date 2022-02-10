John Mayer Stopped His Show To Help a Fan
Many say, “the show must go on,” but for John Mayer, the show had to come to a halt to help a fan in distress.
While performing at the Sirius XM and Pandora “Small Stage Series,” Mayer noticed an unconscious fan in the crowd.
“Give me a thumbs up if they’re alert,” said Mayer who later walked off the stage so paramedics could attend to the fan and take her out in a wheelchair.
When he came back onstage John let concertgoers know that the fan was “doing ok” and that “the system works.”