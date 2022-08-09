Johnny Depp Signs New Deal
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Actor-musician Johnny Depp, musician Joe Perry, and singer Alice Cooper of the Hollywood Vampires attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Johnny Depp is on his way back to redemption after Dior has re-upped his Sauvage Cologne contract for another multi-year, seven-figure deal. The new deal was sealed when Dior execs and fashion photog Greg Williams attended one of Johnny and Jeff Beck’s rock concerts in Paris. Johnny did a photo shoot before and after his concert with Williams, and the pictures will be used for the new campaign. Depp’s Sauvage commercial stopped airing during his disturbing trial with Amber Heard. Now that it’s over, Depp can get back to business.