Jonas Brothers Family To Open Restaurant On Las Vegas Strip
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers attend the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at Lincoln Center on September 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)
If you plan on being in Las Vegas early next year, check out Nellie’s Southern Kitchen at the MGM Grand.
The restaurant will be the second one owned by the Jonas family. Yeah, that Jonas family, as in the Jonas Brothers.
Kevin Jonas Sr. shared that this restaurant and the other one they opened in 2016 are both named after his grandmother, Nellie, who is the inspiration for the chain.
Jonas said his grandmother, who was from North Carolina, did a lot of “Southern cooking” and that “no matter where I went in the world, her chicken and dumplings – that was home”.
The menu at Nellie’s Southern Kitchen includes fried okra, chicken-fried steak, biscuits, fried chicken, pulled pork with a vinegar based bbq sauce, and several other “southern” food staples.