Justin Bieber Slows Down ‘Peaches’ With Giveon and Daniel Caesar at the Grammys
Justin Bieber hit the Grammy stage with a slowed-down version of his song, Peaches, featuring Daniel Ceaser and Giveon.
Bieber started out on a white Roland piano singing the songs opening lyrics, which were overly censored for the at-home crowd. Bieber’s acapella singing gave way to a more produced and uptempo beat at Giveon and Ceaser appeared on stage.
The audience got into the performance with Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, Lady Gaga, and members of BTS lip-syncing the song while watching the performance.
Although Bieber went home without a trophy, his album, “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” was nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album of the year for “Peaches,” which shows that Bieber still has what it takes to make top-tier music.