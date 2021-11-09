Justin Bieber Ticket Scam
MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 31: Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach)
Scammers are now using fake Justin Bieber tickets in order to infect unsuspecting users’ phones with Malware. Threat actors are emailing victims claiming to be reps from Justin Bieber ticket sellers who promise refunds for mistaken purchases, software updates, or financial support. The emails contain customer service numbers and when victims call for help they are connected with a malicious call center attendant who begins the attack. Some people have been scammed out of as much as $50,000. By having people call the scammers are able to bypass the automated threat detection services that are put in place to flag malicious links or attachments in emails. Have you ever been scammed over the phone?