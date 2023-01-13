Kanye Married 2 months After Divorce to Kim K

Kim Kardashian is commenting on how she has very little to say.

The SKIMS founder shared a series of cryptic messages after news broke that her ex-husband and dad to her four children, Kanye West, has gotten married in secret.

Kim posted a series of quotes on social media, the first read: “I’m really in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do.” She later added another, which read: “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into a goat. Keep doing you.” While a third said: “People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that.”

Ye, reportedly tied the knot with Yeezy architect Bianca Censori two months after his divorce from Kim was finalized.

