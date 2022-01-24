Kanye West Says Paparazzi Should Share Profits From Photos With Artists
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Kanye West performs at the Rn. 1st Annual Roc City Classic Starring Kevin Durant x Kanye West on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
TMZ cameras caught up with Ye at the airport.
When they referred to him as ‘Kanye’ he corrected them.
Ye told the paparazzi he is going to change how business is conducted between the paparazzi and celebrities.
Right now y’all get to shoot us without having to pay. Imma change that.
I’m not saying it in a negative way. Right now it’s really one-sided.
You guys can follow us, you guys can stand outside a hotel at any given time and you don’t give us any percentage of what you’re making off of us, off of our kids and I’m gonna change that.