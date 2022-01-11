Katy Perry Blamed for College National Championship Game Loss

Monday night during the College Football Playoff National Championship between Alabama and Georgia, Katy Perry debut her new single “When I’m Gone” during halftime.
The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 33 to 18, and Alabama fans have message board a few words for Katy.
@BoardGeniuss tweeted “This was all Katy Perry’s fault! #RollTide” another fan said “After much thought and reflection I have come to the conclusion that Katy Perry is a curse to Alabama football.”
The tweets comes after fans realize that Katy also appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay back in 2014 ahead of an Alabama’s game at Ole Miss where Alabama lost 23 to 17.