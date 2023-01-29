Katy Perry’s Billie Eilish Regret

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images

This week, Katy Perry discussed a significant missed opportunity—the chance to collaborate with Grammy-winning hitmaker Billie Eilish—during a tiny, private concert. Perry says she received an email from Billie’s management about working together that said, ‘Hey, check out this new artist,'” says Katy. During a radio show, Katy told the crowd, “It was a song called ‘Ocean Eyes,’ and it was just a blonde girl, and I was like, ‘meh boring.’ Big mistake. Huge mistake.” Katy’s request for her mistake to be kept off the Internet went unheard, and now the video confession has been seen over 40,000 times; surely Billie has seen it too. What was the biggest career mistake you’ve ever made?