Katy Perry’s was influenced by hubby Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry was recently a guest on the “Dear Chelsea” podcast where she discussed her relationship with Orlando Bloom and what made her decide to become a mother.
Perry says it was watching Bloom with his son, Flynn, that was the influence for her to get pregnant.
“Something inside of me said, ‘You, mid-30s, this man is nice. Must breed,’” Perry said. During a SiriusXM interview, Katy said, “It wasn’t an accident,” she continued with, “We were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this.” Daisy Dove arrived in August 2020.