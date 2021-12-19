Keanu Reeves Finally Explains ‘Sad Keanu’ Meme: “I Was Hungry”
This last week, in an interview with Steven Colbert, beloved actor and internet meme factory, Keanu Reeves, sat down and finally explained what he was thinking about when the infamous ‘Sad Keanu’ phot was taken. A photo which has garnered an internet legacy. (below)
When asked by Colbert what he was thinking at the time, in the most Keanu fashion, the actor just said:
“I’m just eating a sandwich, man!” then continued, “I was thinking. I had some stuff going on. I was hungry.”
While this might be an anticlimactic response, the meme is anything but. Colbert then brought attention to Keanu Reeves’ newest artistic endeavor, comic book writing. Along side acclaimed comic book writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney, Keanu has penned his first graphic novel work, BRZRKR. Which featured a small omaĝe to the meme, and thus, the writer himself.
Reeves’ newest film, The Matrix Resurrections, is in theaters and on HBO Max December 22nd.