Keith The Cat Needs A FUREVER Home

Child is kissing a cat

Central Nebraska Humane Society is taking part in the movement, and they’re making a push to have one of their longest staying felines adopted. The average time for a cat to stay at the CNHS is around one month, but Keith has been there more than twice as long.

Keith is a 5-year-old black, shorthaired cat. He began his stay at the shelter toward the end of May, when he was surrendered by his owner, and he’s had a bit of a rough adjustment. Partially due to stress, the fur ball has been placed in an isolated enclosure. Keith has also been experiencing fur loss, which is believed to be caused by allergies.

Find out about how you can adopt Keith HERE.