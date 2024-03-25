Kids Asking Strangers For Money
March 25, 2024 1:08PM CDT
You expect to be asked to buy something for a kid’s fundraiser, but what about someone super random? Alyssa Foster made a video about her neighbor boy, coming over and asking her for $3. In exchange for that money, she would get the BEST SONG EVER! Checkout the cute exchange below.
@alysfost the neighbor kids in this area are the best part about living here #entertainment #funny #joke #music #ootd #haul #grwm #lifehack #prank #money ♬ Coastline – Hollow Coves
