Kids Testing Your Patience

Kids are the best; they are also your biggest stressor. Sometimes you just have to sit back and take a deep breath and realize “this too shall pass”, RIGHT? We are pretty sure that is the only thing that helped this mom from The Banner Manor get through what her child did when she was upstairs. Be careful, you may shudder when you watch it. Don’t worry though, we have another video to make it all better.

THE BANNER MANOR VIDEO….

@thebannermanor You go upstairs to switch the laundry and come down to a whole Sam’s Club size bottle emptied throughout the house. Even dumped some on Tommy’s head for good measure. Then, threw the bottle out to hide the evidence. ♬ Oceans – Kenna Childs

GREAT REMINDER VIDEO…