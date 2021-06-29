      Breaking News
Kim Kardashian announces Team USA Olympic Partnership

Jun 29, 2021 @ 6:04am

Kim Kardashian dropped a new line for the Olympics.  On Kims IG she posted, “Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad.  As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied.  I traveled with my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics, and track meets of @caitlynjenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.

When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA 🇺🇸, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle.

I am honored to announce that @skims is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas, and loungewear for the athletes this year in Tokyo and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at SKIMS.COM 🇺🇸

 

TAGS
Clothing Line Kim Kardashian Olympics Team USA
