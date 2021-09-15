Kim Kardashian Posts Cryptic
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Kim Kardashian posted a cryptic message in her Instagram story that has people scratching their heads. She wrote, don’t waste your energy trying to force something that isn’t meant to be. Based on Kim’s New York Fashion Week and Met Gala outfits, many thought her wardrobe selections was the hand selection of Kanye and that maybe the couple was reconciling. Do you think Kim’s comment is toward Kanye or something else?