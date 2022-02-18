Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Open To Having Kids
Recently, a source close to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker revealed that Travis and Kourtney are open to having more kids with each other.
The source said, “Kourtney and Travis are so in love that they’re open to the idea of having children together and growing their family.”
The source continued, “Their families are both supportive of it too and just want them to be happy.”
The source also revealed that Kourtney and Travis are both having an active part in preparation for their wedding together.