Lake Between Lincoln And Omaha
The bill that would create a lake between Omaha and Lincoln advanced to the final round of debate Tuesday. It passed 29-4 with several amendments added on. Eleven senators abstained, and five were absent.
Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who introduced LB 1023, said the 4,000-acre lake would help bring tourism to the state and boost our local economy. But the bill has previously been met with opposition from some senators. Read more HERE.