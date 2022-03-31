      Breaking News
Lake Between Lincoln And Omaha

Mar 31, 2022 @ 6:08am
The bill that would create a lake between Omaha and Lincoln advanced to the final round of debate Tuesday.  It passed 29-4 with several amendments added on. Eleven senators abstained, and five were absent.

Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who introduced LB 1023, said the 4,000-acre lake would help bring tourism to the state and boost our local economy.  But the bill has previously been met with opposition from some senators.  Read more HERE.  

