Lil Baby Claps back at Logan Paul

Jul 8, 2021 @ 2:41pm

A video clip of Logan Paul criticizing Lil Baby’s music has resurfaced online, which prompted Lil Baby to respond. Logan Paul said during a podcast interview in March 2020, “Lil Baby, he’ll pop up on my Spotify… I’m scrolling through, and I can’t fu**ing get away from Lil Baby songs. I’m all for the new artists, but this one in particular I have no idea what he’s saying. I have none. And it all sounds the same, his tone is the same, it’s all the same. I give him a year.”   Lil Baby caught wind of the comments and tweeted, “Logan who? More like give ’em a year to have 100ms.” Which one of the new rappers is your favorite? Do you agree with Logan Paul?

