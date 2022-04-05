      Weather Alert

Lil Nas X Admits Grammys Loss ‘Hurt My Feelings’

Apr 5, 2022 @ 3:37pm

Lil Nas X admits not winning any of his five Grammys, “hurt my feelings.”

The “Montero” singer shared a song with fans after the Grammys, singing on social media,

“I ain’t win no Grammys, that s__t hurt my feelings, that s__t finna make me cry… Zero out of five, that’s how many Grammys I won. That s__t made me cry, that s__t me cry.”

Lil Nas X posted pictures with Grammy nominees, Lady Gaga and Doja Cat with the caption, ​​

“Can’t believe I lost all my Grammys. I am now no longer gay!”

On Monday night (April 4) the hurt seemed to subside as he posted, “Last night was my favorite performance yet. A fun night in general,” he tweeted. “We lost all our Grammys (sic) but that just means (sic) it’s time to go even harder! Love y’all.”

 

