Are you looking for a lifelong companion who will give you snuggles and kisses when you get home? We found the perfect match in a puppy who’s looking for the same thing. Brownie’s brother, Blackie, has been adopted, leaving him sad and alone for the first time in his life. Rescues do their best to keep pairs bonded, but that does not always work. Now it is up to you to find Brownie his happily ever after….is it at your house?