Lincoln’s Own “Homeward Bound” Dog
Dawn VanArsdale’s dad lost his dog, Spook, in November 2020 just outside of Ashland. On June 27th, 2022 the unimaginable happened, they found him! Dawn’s dad had a life-threatening stroke in January this year and it’s been a constant 1 step forward 2 steps back. He was so excited to see his little sidekick that it brought him to tears.
Spook is in really rough shape and he isn’t out of the woods yet. He is having multiple seizures every day and needs 24/7 hospitalization right now. If you would like to help with this little hero’s care, you can do so at this GOFUNDME link.