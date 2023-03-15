Lindsay Lohan is PREGO
March 15, 2023 12:13PM CDT
Source: YouTube
Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls co-stars send her congratulatory messages after hearing news of her pregnancy. Amanda Seyfried said, “This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!” Lacey Chabert added, “I’m thrilled for you!!!! So exciting.” Lindsay made the announcement of her pregnancy with her husband on Tuesday, and many of her fans were excited to hear the news and sent her well wishes.
Lindsay Lohan is going to be a mom!
“We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼” pic.twitter.com/udQuWm55YD
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 14, 2023
🚨 Lindsay Lohan is pregnant, expecting her first child. pic.twitter.com/gNJeRMpnWy
— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 14, 2023
