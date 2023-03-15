106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Lindsay Lohan is PREGO

March 15, 2023 12:13PM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls co-stars send her congratulatory messages after hearing news of her pregnancy. Amanda Seyfried said, “This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!” Lacey Chabert added, “I’m thrilled for you!!!! So exciting.” Lindsay made the announcement of her pregnancy with her husband on Tuesday, and many of her fans were excited to hear the news and sent her well wishes.

More about:
Lindsay Lohan
Pregnancy Announcements

Contests