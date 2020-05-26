Lindsey’s Binge-Watch Pick of the Week: “Never Have I Ever” on Netflix
This new Netflix show from creator Mindy Kaling is like a 10 part series of all your favorite high school romantic comedies… If you loved Pretty in Pink, 10 Things I Hate About You or To All the Boys I Loved Before… You’ll love this!
Devi is an Indian American teenager who’s determined to “re-brand” this year and up her level of cool instead of being a hardworking nerd. While there’s a breath of fresh air with current subject matter (the main characters are ALL people of color!) the same predictability of a classic rom-com remains. YES, there’s a love triangle. YES our heroine has deplorable missteps along the way but finds her way back by the end of the season. YES it will make you laugh every episode and bawl in some.
I watched this show in 2 nights! Check out the trailer above and let me know what you think 🙂