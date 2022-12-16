Liquor Store Employee Gives Her Shoes To Homeless Man
December 16, 2022 6:20AM CST
Ace works at a liquor store in Brooklyn when she saw a homeless man putting boxes on his feet to protect them from the cold. That footage went viral, so these men came back to pay it back to her. You won’t believe what they brought her!
@mnredneck132 Payin it forward to a liquor store worker who gave up her favorite pair of Jordan’s to a homeless man that didn’t have any shoes. #bearded #behindblueeyes #minnesota #stpaul #vikings #mache275 #rhody #minnesotaticketexchange #giftofgiving #holidays #tistheseason #christmasspirit #payitforward #magicaltimeofyear #christmas ♬ original sound – MNRedneck
