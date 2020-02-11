Little Girl Gets Aldi-Themed Birthday Party
If you needed a smile today, this will do it.
You know that friend that LOVES Target? Well, a South Carolina Mom has a daughter sho is OBSESSED with Aldi’s. So much so, that she wanted an Aldi’s themed birthday party…and the parents pulled through! Her 4th birthday party was complete with bags, signs, a cash register, and groceries!
I don’t have kids, but this is still crazy adorable…and AWESOME of her mom to put together!
Here’s the post from Saylor’s mom, Meaghan.