Lizzo gets a nick name from Boyfriend

Lizzo or Melissa Viviane Jefferson has been allegedly dating Myke Wright for about a year now. Lizzo confirmed the relationship when she appeared on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show in April. Now the star has dropped new info on the relationship saying Myke’s nick name for her is “Melly” short for Melissa

