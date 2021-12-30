LL Cool J Exits ‘Rockin’ Eve’ Performance After Testing Positive for COVID
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: LL Cool J attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is quickly moving through the United States just as the calendar flips to a new year.
Many performances that were scheduled to ring in 2022 have been canceled, including LL Cool J’s performance in Times Square for Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.
“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,’” the native New Yorker posted on social media.
However, performances by Journey, Karol G, Billy Porter, and Daddy Yankee are still scheduled to perform.