LPD’s Officer Jackson is back on Ellen with another surprise! Get the tissues! Our favorite Lincoln mother-daughter duo is back on The Ellen Show this week! For all their kind and hard work, THIS time they were gifted a free vacation! SO AMAZING! SHARE RELATED CONTENT Meghan & Prince Harry had a BOY! #RoyalBaby Paula & Mariah steal the BBMAs Mean Girls 15 year anniversary All the Easter Eggs in the New Taylor Swift video The most bizarre / coolest music video you’ll ever see Ariana goes 90s for Coachella