Madonna’s Concert Goes Viral

March 11, 2024 10:51AM CDT
Getty Images

Madonna went viral over the weekend, but not for anything positive. She stopped her show to call out a fan, who was not standing during her concert. The request was odd for any artist to ask, but even worse when the fan was in a wheelchair. Thanks to social media, we get to see the awkward exchange. We hope she at least refunded their ticket for the embarrassment!!

@jesusalbertosanvicente The “Oh okay” is sending me 😭 #madonna #humor #risas #funnyvideo #naur #lmfao #fyp #foryou #trend ♬ Material Girl – Madonna

