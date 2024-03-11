Madonna’s Concert Goes Viral
March 11, 2024 10:51AM CDT
Madonna went viral over the weekend, but not for anything positive. She stopped her show to call out a fan, who was not standing during her concert. The request was odd for any artist to ask, but even worse when the fan was in a wheelchair. Thanks to social media, we get to see the awkward exchange. We hope she at least refunded their ticket for the embarrassment!!
@jesusalbertosanvicente The “Oh okay” is sending me 😭 #madonna #humor #risas #funnyvideo #naur #lmfao #fyp #foryou #trend ♬ Material Girl – Madonna
