Man Opens Fire After Debit Card Declined At a Strip Club
A man in Iowa opened fire in a strip club parking lot after his debit card was declined for a private dance. James Allen Wells, 67, was a patron at the Porsches Theater of the Arts strip club in Waterloo around 11 p.m. on Friday when he got a lap dance and stiffed the club. After the card was declined, Wells stormed into the parking lot and pulled a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver from his waistband, firing off five rounds. Multiple cars were struck, including the rear window of a Dodge Durango, the tailgate of a Chrysler Town and County, and the windshield of a Chevrolet Impala. The gunman then fled and police attempted to pull him over for speeding — but he refused to stop, leading to a short chase. Wells eventually crashed into a curb and was apprehended after a brief scuffle with police officers. Wells was charged with criminal mischief, reckless use of a firearm, assault on a peace officer, and reckless driving.