Man Sleeps In Tent And Wife Stays In Bed
Rich Roll lives in a nice home with a warm bed in the Malibu Canyon neighborhood near Los Angeles. He says his nearly 20-year relationship with his wife, Julie Piatt, is strong. But the 55-year-old athlete has been sleeping in a tent outside his home for about two years.
The setup, Roll said in a YouTube video, allows him to sleep better, connect with nature, and support a stoic practice. Everything in his marriage, he recently told the podcast host Tim Ferriss, is “all good.”
“I just love it,” he told Ferriss of sleeping in a tent. “It’s really been beneficial to my sleep.”