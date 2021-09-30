Man Traps Gator In Trash Can
A man living in Florida, Abdul Gene Malik, had to dance with an alligator on his property.
The viral video shows the man trying to trap the alligator into a garbage bin.
This alligator was not small by any means and he did this all while wearing slides on his feet.
The man trapped the gator in the garbage bin until the authorities could come and take it away.
The man said he had to take is chances with the alligator because he has kids to protect.