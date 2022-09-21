Margot Robbie Says She Was ‘Mortified’ By Viral ‘Barbie’ Set Pics

Margot Robbie was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she detailed how “mortified” she was earlier this summer when the “Barbie” set was swarmed by paparazzi.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” she said as Fallon held up a picture from the set. The photo featured Robbie and her co-star, Ryan Gosling, in neon-colored outfits as they roller skated.

“We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but we’re dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, ‘This is the most humiliating moment of my life.’”

While Robbie says she knew that shooting out in L.A. would grab the paps’ attention but says, “not like it did. It was like mad. It was like hundreds of people watching all time.” Barbie opens in theaters on July 21, 2023.