Mariah Carey’s Christmas Hit Tops Billboard Chart For Fourth Straight Year

Mariah Carey is sitting at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 yet again. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the first song in chart history to have four separate runs at No. 1 on the chart. The song was originally released on Carey’s 1994 Christmas album, but streaming services, technological changes and general holiday cheer have helped make it a seasonal mainstay. The singer has earned over $60 million in royalties since the song’s release. What is your favorite original holiday song?