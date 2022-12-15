106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Mariah Carey’s Christmas Hit Tops Billboard Chart For Fourth Straight Year

December 15, 2022 3:05PM CST
Mariah Carey is sitting at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 yet again.  “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the first song in chart history to have four separate runs at No. 1 on the chart.  The song was originally released on Carey’s 1994 Christmas album, but streaming services, technological changes and general holiday cheer have helped make it a seasonal mainstay.  The singer has earned over $60 million in royalties since the song’s release.  What is your favorite original holiday song?

