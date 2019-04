LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 22: Guests attend the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

Willy J went and saw Avengers Endgame last night on opening day and he gives his full review!

Listen to it here: http://bit.ly/2XLcLAF