Maury Povich, the original DNA Daddy, is ready to come out of retirement. The catch? He will only do one DNA test – to find out if Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey are in fact brothers. Rumors have swirled for years that the actors share the same dad, but no one knows for sure. Harrelson is ready to take the test, but McConaughey is still reluctant. What do you think? Read the story HERE.