McD’s Worker Gets Order Wrong But Gets Even More
One special McDonald’s worker got an order wrong but ended up gaining so much more. Aspiring country music artist, Fordie Hays, visited a McD’s in Alabama where Annie Myrick waited on him. Annie is an 80-year-old full-time employee, who is battling cancer and needs major back surgery. Fordie and Annie got to talking, which made Fordie think of how he could change her life. He turned to GoFundMe where his new mission is to get her the much-needed surgeries she needs. Find out more information on Annie and her current total HERE.