Meatloaf Passes Away At 74
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: Meat Loaf, Bat Out of Hell singer meets fans and signs CD booklet ahead of the release of his new album 'Better Than We Are' at HMV Oxford Street on September 8, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)
Meatloaf, the legendary singer, has passed away. The family made an official announcement on Facebook Thursday evening. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the statement read. “Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours. We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the statement on Meat Loaf’s official Facebook page read. “From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”