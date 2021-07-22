Meet: Doctor Chip, The Russian Doctor With Microchip Implants
Alexander Volchek, an obstetrician-gynecologist from Novosibirsk, Russia, has earned the nickname “Doctor Chip” after having several tiny chips implanted under his skin to help him perform daily tasks seamlessly.
He has one chip that replaced his intercom card, one that functioned as a work pass, granting him access through the doors and turnstile at the hospital, a chip that stored his contact information, allowing him to share it with any smartphone via NFC technology, and another where he stored all of his passwords.
